UrduPoint.com

680 Exhibitors From 44 Countries To Participate In Abu Dhabi International Hunting And Equestrian Exhibition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 04:45 PM

680 exhibitors from 44 countries to participate in Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) Tomorrow, Abu Dhabi will host the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2021 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC).

The eighteenth edition (ADIHEX 2021), organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club (EFC), will be held from 27th September to 3rd October, 2021, under the theme "Sustainability and Heritage... A Reborn Aspiration", in line with the country’s plans to mark the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

As the largest event of its kind in the middle East and Africa, ADIHEX has become a prestigious global platform that allows participants to identify distributers and partners, expand their businesses, launch and promote latest products in addition to its integral role in promoting and preserving cultural heritage.

The event attracts thousands of falconers, hunting and equestrian enthusiasts, end users, traders, major buyers, VVIPS and dignitaries from around the world.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative of Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club (EFC), ADIHEX 2021 will attract 680 exhibitors and trademarks from 44 countries.

Organisers said 319 Emirati exhibitors are participating in the event.

ADNEC said it had completed its preparations to host the ADIHEX 2021 and confirmed that the entry is limited to those who are vaccinated, and must present Green Pass status on Alhosn application in addition to a negative PCR test result within the last 48 hours, to enter the event.

The ADIHEX Conference is a premier learning platform that offers free-to-attend workshops, panel discussions and case studies to the ADIHEX attendees.

The richness and comprehensiveness of ADIHEX is represented through 11 different sectors, including arts and crafts, equestrian, falconry, hunting and safari trips, hunting and camping equipment, hunting weapons, projects to enhance and preserve cultural heritage, outdoor recreational vehicles and equipment, veterinary products and services, Fishing and marine sports equipment, and professional media.

ADIHEX was initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi in 2003. It attracted more than 1.5 million visitors throughout its past editions, representing a continuous success story in preserving the environment, sustainable hunting, presenting heritage and enhancing the awareness of youth and younger generations about traditions and the authentic Emirati culture.

The 2019 edition attracted 110,000 visitors from 120 countries.

Related Topics

Africa World Sports UAE Company Abu Dhabi Vehicles Middle East September October 2019 Gold Media Event From Million

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

5 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

5 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

5 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

6 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.