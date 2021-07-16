UrduPoint.com
69,059 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 69,059 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 16,263,585 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 164.

44 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

