6th edition of ‘Health & Tourism 2019’ campaign concludes

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2019) The Health Promotion Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, SCFA, concluded the activities and events of the 6th edition of the "Health & Tourism 2019" campaign, with a sports event held yesterday in collaboration with Wasit Youth Centre, Sharjah.

The event also witnessed the participation of Sharjah Children, one of the institutions of Rubu’ Qarn, RQ.

The closing ceremony was attended by the Health Promotion Department staff and representatives of the participating institutions.

The ceremony included sports activities that encouraged participants to adopt healthy lifestyles and raised their awareness about the importance of physical activity, in addition to honouring the campaign partners and sponsors.

Held under the theme "5_في_اليوم# 5aday", the one-month campaign witnessed a remarkable interaction from the individuals, both through the participation in the events of the campaign and via social media platforms.

In this regard, the Health Promotion Department said that the number of followers of the activities and hashtags reached 42,339 followers, while the number of campaign-related tweets was 60.

Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department, said, "The campaign has managed to achieve its main objectives, by educating the participants about the healthy practices and raising their awareness about the importance of eating at least 400 gm, or five portions, of fruit and vegetables per day to reduce enormous health risks, such as heart disease, stroke and some types of cancer.

"On the other hand, the campaign has also met its goals in terms of enhancing Sharjah’s tourist position. This success was clear in the notable interaction of the participants with the campaign events," Saif underlined.

The Director of the Health Promotion Department attributed this remarkable interaction to the patronage and ongoing support of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs to the campaign, adding that her directives and continuous follow-up represent the roadmap to achieve the goals for creating a happy society with good knowledge of health information.

Saif thanked the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, SCTDA, Sharjah Cooperative Society and all volunteers and partners, hailing their keenness on the success of the campaign and enhancement of community responsibility values.