6th GCC Women's Games Will Take Place In Kuwait Next October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 11:00 AM

6th GCC Women's Games will take place in Kuwait next October

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) Kuwait will host the 6th GCC Women's Games next October, with the possibility of including equestrianism for the first time.

Head of the organising committee for GCC women's Games Sheikha Naima Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said, "Competition would possibly include equestrianism, with the aim of developing women's role in sports.

" The competition includes so far 10 games except for equestrianism, according to KUNA.

Kuwait hosted the first edition of GCC women's Games in 2008, under the patronage of His Highness the Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

