6th joint maritime meeting results satisfying: MoFAIC official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) A UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, official expressed his satisfaction following the 6th joint meeting between the UAE and Iran on maritime affairs. The meeting was held on Tuesday between UAE and Iranian officials in Tehran.

Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, MoFAIC's Director of the International Security Cooperation Department, said that the meeting is a continuation of the previous periodic meetings of the joint committee which was formed to discuss routine maritime issues, including maritime connections, illegal entries and smuggling, fishermen and shared borders.

Al Zaabi expressed his satisfaction with the results of the meeting, whose objective is to ensure the safety of its citizens, including the country's fishermen. He highlighted the importance of these meetings to address routine maritime agenda issues between the two countries.