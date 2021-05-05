6th May a glorious annual occasion in nation’s memory

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) The date, 6th May, is a glorious annual occasion in the nation’s memory.

On 6th May, 1976, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates made a historic decision to unify the Armed Forces under one central command and one flag, strengthening the foundations of the Union.

This year, the 45th anniversary of the Armed Forces Unification Day will coincide with the country’s celebration of the 50th year, representing an important milestone in the UAE’s history and the start of a new era. The Armed Forces play a key role in launching humanitarian and relief operations around the world, underscoring the vision of the UAE’s leadership to support friendly countries.

The unification of the Armed Forces was a starting point in the establishment of a modern and advanced national army capable of protecting national gains and defending the UAE and fraternal countries, contributing to the implementation of the UAE’s foreign policy abroad, most notably in terms of achieving regional and international peace, stability, security and justice.

The UAE’s message to the world is one of peace, due to its belief that being powerful is the key guarantee to preserving peace. Therefore, the country always aims to strengthen and modernise its Armed Forces.

"We are confident in the fact that our Armed Forces are fully ready to deter those threatening the security and the gains of the country," said His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The current state of the Armed Forces is the outcome of significant efforts over many years and the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which was followed and supported by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This vision focuses on reinforcing Armed Forces personnel and fully enabling them to defend the country, through utilising the latest technologies and weapons, undergoing the best training, and taking part in military exercises with many armed forces from the region and the rest of the world.