6th MBRF Knowledge Summit To Kick Off In November

Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:15 PM



DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, MBRF, has announced plans to launch the sixth annual Knowledge Summit on 19th and 20th November 2019, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and with directives from MBRF Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Summit has established itself as a prominent world-class knowledge event. The 2019 edition bears the theme, 'Knowledge: The Path to Sustainable Development'.

The Knowledge Summit seeks to offer a global knowledge platform to bring together experts and decision-makers from around the world to exchange expertise and best practices, and showcase solutions to address the challenges facing sustainable development.

The event seeks to implement the leadership’s vision to empower people in a knowledge-based society and spur a comprehensive development drive centred on people. Topics of discussion at the event range from the role of knowledge in achieving sustainable development goals to addressing global challenges, such as poverty, hunger, inequality, and climate change, in addition to promoting innovation and sustainable consumption, and offering solutions to protect the environment and ensure peace and prosperity for all people by 2030.

"Knowledge is the ultimate goal for us at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and an indispensable requirement for improving people’s lives," said MBRF’s CEO Jamal bin Huwaireb.

"Sustainable development in the UAE began at the country’s inception, spearheaded by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Our wise leadership continues along the same path to building a country of tolerance and generosity, and a nation that has become exemplary in all sectors," bin Huwaireb added, noting that the UAE is a pioneer in working towards the United Nations’ sustainable development goals and a key partner in promoting SDGs around the world, as evidenced by the country’s contribution to various projects and initiatives of the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP.

The Knowledge Summit 2019 includes a ceremony to honour winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award, which recognises individuals and institutions from around the world who have made significant knowledge contributions to the world.

