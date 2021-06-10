6th Pakistan Super League resumes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) The sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) resumed on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament was moved to the UAE after the Pakistan-based league competitions were suspended in March due to the rise in COVID-19 cases among players and technical staff.

The six teams participating in the league, set to run from 9th - 24th June, 2021, will compete with several matches taking place daily, with six double-headers, set to start at 17:00 and 22:00 respectively, while the single matches are scheduled to start at 20:00.

Aref Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, expressed his delight and appreciation to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company for their efforts in facilitating the recommencement of the PSL competitions.

The UAE has become an inspiring global model and is a leader at hosting international sports events, through its distinctive plans and thorough implementation of preventive measures that ensure public safety, he added.

"Abu Dhabi Sports Council attaches the utmost importance to supporting recovery plans and initiatives for the gradual return to normal life, under its direct supervision over the stages of the return of sports activity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi," he said.

Abu Dhabi is well-equipped to host the largest international sporting events, enhancing the confidence of sports federations and institutions in its capabilities, following its success in managing the crisis, and in becoming among the world's safest cities, he continued.

He added, "We welcome all participants in the Pakistan Super League, including players and organisers, and we thank the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium staff, whose efforts to host the league matches in a safe and comfortable manner reflect professionalism."

Lahore Qalandars won the opening game against Islamabad United in a five-wicket last-ball thriller.