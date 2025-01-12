Open Menu

70 Children Martyred In Israeli Attacks In Gaza In Last Five Days

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 07:15 PM

70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) At least 70 children were martyred in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip in the last five days, the civil defence service said on Sunday.

The Israeli shelling hit all parts of the Gaza Strip, it added.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell stated that the new year has brought more death and suffering to Gaza's children due to attacks, deprivation and increased exposure to the cold.

