70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spokesperson

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2025 (WAM) – Nasser Al Muhairi, Spokesperson for the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, revealed that 70% of exhibition space for the 2027 edition has already been pre-booked, which will take place from 21 to 25 January 2027.

In a statement to Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the conclusion of the event today, Nasser Al Muhairi said the defence show had set a record-breaking participation and deal values over five days and this milestone underscores the growing significance of the two exhibitions as premier platforms for defense innovation and strategic partnerships on both regional and international levels.

He affirmed that the event reaffirmed the UAE’s leadership in the global defense sector and its capability to establish and facilitate international partnerships, as reflected by the increasing participation of global defense companies in this international event.

He highlighted the vital role of Emirati professionals in ensuring the success of the UAE’s largest hosted exhibitions, including IDEX and NAVDEX, emphasising that they oversaw all aspects of the event to deliver an exceptional experience that reflects the UAE’s leadership in the exhibitions and conferences industry.

Al Muhairi also pointed to the advanced infrastructure of the UAE and Abu Dhabi, which enabled the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) to host the event over five days in an integrated environment. The venue featured state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces, along with a waterfront display area showcasing the latest warships and advanced maritime equipment.

Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, the exhibitions received widespread international acclaim from participants, visitors, senior leaders, decision-makers, and industry experts in the defence sector.