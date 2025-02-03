70 Palestinians Martyred In West Bank Since Start Of Year
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 09:00 PM
WEST BANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced today that Israeli military operations have resulted in the martyrdom of 70 Palestinians across West Bank governorates since the beginning of the year, the majority of whom were from Jenin Governorate.
In a statement, the ministry confirmed that among the martyrs were 10 children, a woman, and two elderly individuals.
Meanwhile, Palestinian rescue teams have retrieved the bodies of 20 martyrs in Sheikh Zayed City, north of Gaza Strip, an area that has endured more than two months of ethnic cleansing.
Medical sources reported yesterday that the death toll in Gaza has risen to 47,498, the majority of whom are children and women, with injuries reaching 111,592, since the start of the Israeli aggression.
A number of victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the roads.
