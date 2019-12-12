UrduPoint.com
700 Saudi Women Attend Women's Rights Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 hours ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

Around 700 women attended the introductory 'women's rights' forum in Asir region of Saudi Arabia.

ABHA, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) Around 700 women attended the introductory 'women's rights' forum in Asir region of Saudi Arabia.

Nourah Al-Mofreh, Assistant of Educational Affairs at General Department of education in Asir region opened the forum, which was aimed at increasing women’s awareness of their rights, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported.

Dr Awatif Al-Otaibi, Women's General Directorate of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Education said in her speech that Saudi women have become strong partners of men in the National Transformation Programme. She added that the government has supported women and increased their participation in the labour market to 30 percent to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

