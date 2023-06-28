Open Menu

7,000 Benefit From Fujairah Charity Association's Sacrificial Meat Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 08:30 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2023) The Fujairah Charity Association, in cooperation with the Slaughterhouse Section of the Fujairah Municipality, has distributed 2,000 packages of sacrificial meat to needy families, orphans and widows throughout the emirate.

Rashed Al Marshoudi, Director of the Association, said that in the first day of Eid Al Adha, the association carried out the Sacrificial Meat campaign, which included assisting 2,000 families inside the country and 5,000 abroad.

The campaign also includes the distribution of Eid Clothing, fruit basket for orphans and the underprivileged families in cooperation and coordination with government institutions in the emirate., he added.

