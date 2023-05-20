UrduPoint.com

7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near New Caledonia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 11:15 AM

7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledonia

NOUMÉA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2023) An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the French territory of New Caledonia on Saturday, the authorities said, with no danger of a tsunami, Reuters reported.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) which reported several aftershocks around the region after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake said the quake hit at a depth of about 36 km.

Following the quake, Australia's meteorology bureau said there was no tsunami threat to mainland Australia, islands and territories.

On Friday, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake triggered the risk of tsunami waves across the South Pacific which later passed.

