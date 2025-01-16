71 martyrs, dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Seventy-one Palestinians have been martyred, and over 200 others injured, in Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The airstrikes followed the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, continuing into this morning.

Among the martyrs are 19 children and 24 women, with the majority of the 200 injured being civilians.