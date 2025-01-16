Open Menu

71 Martyrs, Dozens Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM

71 martyrs, dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Seventy-one Palestinians have been martyred, and over 200 others injured, in Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The airstrikes followed the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, continuing into this morning.

Among the martyrs are 19 children and 24 women, with the majority of the 200 injured being civilians.

Related Topics

Injured Martyrs Shaheed Gaza Women Agreement

Recent Stories

71 martyrs, dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes o ..

71 martyrs, dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre reports promising resu ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre reports promising results in diabetes management

20 minutes ago
 Smart energy solution providers aim to expand in M ..

Smart energy solution providers aim to expand in Middle East market

35 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives COO of Marriott Internation ..

Saud bin Saqr receives COO of Marriott International

35 minutes ago
 MBRSG, FAA celebrate graduation of second cohort o ..

MBRSG, FAA celebrate graduation of second cohort of ‘Professional Diploma - Th ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

1 hour ago
SHUAA secures US$300 million facility from TAEF, N ..

SHUAA secures US$300 million facility from TAEF, NBF

1 hour ago
 RAK Chamber of Commerce explores investment cooper ..

RAK Chamber of Commerce explores investment cooperation with Guatemala

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets President of Ts ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets President of Tsinghua University

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs launches development of integrat ..

Abu Dhabi Customs launches development of integrated customs operations system s ..

2 hours ago
 ATRC entities, ADNOC sign R&D partnership to advan ..

ATRC entities, ADNOC sign R&D partnership to advance sustainable energy solution ..

2 hours ago
 Masdar City, DCD partner to enhance social well-be ..

Masdar City, DCD partner to enhance social well-being, sustainability in Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East