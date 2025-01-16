71 Martyrs, Dozens Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Seventy-one Palestinians have been martyred, and over 200 others injured, in Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip.
The airstrikes followed the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, continuing into this morning.
Among the martyrs are 19 children and 24 women, with the majority of the 200 injured being civilians.
