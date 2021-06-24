7,166 public transport drivers in Abu Dhabi vaccinated against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2021) The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport has announced 7,166 public transport drivers vaccinated against COVID-19 by end of May 2021 in a campaign launched in coordination with the Department of Health and Abu Dhabi Health Service Company (SEHA) in Abu Dhabi Emirate.

This comes in part of a campaign that aims to vaccinate all employees and workers in the transport sector in the emirate to control the outbreak of COVID-19 and maintain the safety of all.

ITC stated that it has completed the vaccination of all its public bus drivers; a total of 1,460 drivers. That is in addition to 5,706 taxi drivers, out of 6,938 drivers, which is 82 percent of the total number.

ITC has encouraged all its public transport drivers to get the vaccine and ensure everyone’s safety.