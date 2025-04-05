Open Menu

7.2 Earthquake Hits Papua New Guinea

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 02:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) PORT MORESBY, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.2 on Richter Scale has struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor was felt early on Saturday morning, around 6:04am local time, about 175 kilometres southeast of Kimbe, in the West New Britain Province.

