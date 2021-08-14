UrduPoint.com

7.2-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Haiti

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 09:45 PM

7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes western Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2021) A 7.2-magnitude earthquake has struck western Haiti, forcing people to flee their homes, reported the U.S. Geological Survey today.

The report pinpointed the epicenter of the earthquake at 12 kilometres northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud.

Related Topics

Earthquake Saint-Louis Haiti

Recent Stories

Aon felicitates nation on Independence Day

Aon felicitates nation on Independence Day

31 minutes ago
 MUST varsity celebrates Independence Day with fabu ..

MUST varsity celebrates Independence Day with fabulous zest

31 minutes ago
 Economic sovereignty imperative for national progr ..

Economic sovereignty imperative for national progress, prosperity: Ch Zaheer

31 minutes ago
 Independence Day reminds us sacrifices of our fore ..

Independence Day reminds us sacrifices of our forefathers: Ijaz Shah

35 minutes ago
 Like rest of country, Independence Day was also ob ..

Like rest of country, Independence Day was also observed in all districts of GB

35 minutes ago
 PAEC Chairman gets highest civil award Nishan-e-Im ..

PAEC Chairman gets highest civil award Nishan-e-Imtiaz

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.