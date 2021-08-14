- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
7.2-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Haiti
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 09:45 PM
PORT-AU-PRINCE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2021) A 7.2-magnitude earthquake has struck western Haiti, forcing people to flee their homes, reported the U.S. Geological Survey today.
The report pinpointed the epicenter of the earthquake at 12 kilometres northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Aon felicitates nation on Independence Day
MUST varsity celebrates Independence Day with fabulous zest
Economic sovereignty imperative for national progress, prosperity: Ch Zaheer
Independence Day reminds us sacrifices of our forefathers: Ijaz Shah
Like rest of country, Independence Day was also observed in all districts of GB
PAEC Chairman gets highest civil award Nishan-e-Imtiaz
More Stories From Middle East
-
Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announces process for verifying international vaccination ..2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves entry process into public places limite ..3 hours ago
-
50,178 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP5 hours ago
-
Dubai Customs introduces comprehensive guide on customs services during EXPO2020 Dubai5 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s WED Movement engages global experts to drive innovation, exc ..5 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updates home quarantine guidelines for those in ..5 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updates travel procedures for citizens, resident ..5 hours ago
-
SEWA completes 50% of strategic line to transfer water6 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid approves results of 4th edition of Federal Government Customer Service Centers R ..6 hours ago
-
Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths hit new record6 hours ago
-
UAE announces 1,206 new COVID-19 cases, 1,385 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hours7 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Pakistani President on Independence Day8 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.