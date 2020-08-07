720 recoveries from COVID-19 in Kuwait, tally at 62,330: Kuwaiti Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2020) Some 720 people recovered from the coronavirus, COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 62,330, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health said on Friday.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported the ministry as saying in a statement that the new number was based on clinical tests, which proved that the patients were now virus-free.