720 Recoveries From COVID-19 In Kuwait, Tally At 62,330: Kuwaiti Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 02:45 PM

720 recoveries from COVID-19 in Kuwait, tally at 62,330: Kuwaiti Health Ministry

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2020) Some 720 people recovered from the coronavirus, COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 62,330, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health said on Friday.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported the ministry as saying in a statement that the new number was based on clinical tests, which proved that the patients were now virus-free.

