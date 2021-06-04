72,879 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 72,879 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 13,227,344 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 133.
74 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.