UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

733,506 Pilgrims Arrive In Saudi Arabia Through All Entry Ports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:45 PM

733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through all entry ports

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) The Saudi Ministry of Health confirmed that it has so far not recorded any case of epidemics or quarantine diseases among pilgrims and that the health situation is reassuring.

In a report carried by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Ministry said that it focuses on the precautionary aspects of pilgrims, and follows developments and changes in the global health situation, in cooperation with the World Health Organization and international health authorities, such as international disease control centers, also it has taken many precautionary measures, including issuance of mandatory health requirements for pilgrims in Hajj season according to global epidemiological variables.

The Ministry also noted that it has provided precautionary services to 666,045 pilgrims coming through health outlets since the beginning of this month.

The total percentage of the commitment of pilgrims to precautionary vaccines to date is 88.5% for meningitis, 80.5% for yellow fever and 89.8% for poliomyelitis.

Related Topics

World Hajj Saudi

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

1 minute ago

Pompeo Congratulates UK's Johnson on Appointment, ..

31 seconds ago

Three accused of Ali Irani Group arrested in Karac ..

32 seconds ago

Russia to Promote Military, Economy Ties With Cuba ..

34 seconds ago

Prime Minister's mission is to provide rights to e ..

36 seconds ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, PHA launch ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.