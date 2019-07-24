733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through all entry ports

(@imziishan)

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) The Saudi Ministry of Health confirmed that it has so far not recorded any case of epidemics or quarantine diseases among pilgrims and that the health situation is reassuring.

In a report carried by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Ministry said that it focuses on the precautionary aspects of pilgrims, and follows developments and changes in the global health situation, in cooperation with the World Health Organization and international health authorities, such as international disease control centers, also it has taken many precautionary measures, including issuance of mandatory health requirements for pilgrims in Hajj season according to global epidemiological variables.

The Ministry also noted that it has provided precautionary services to 666,045 pilgrims coming through health outlets since the beginning of this month.

The total percentage of the commitment of pilgrims to precautionary vaccines to date is 88.5% for meningitis, 80.5% for yellow fever and 89.8% for poliomyelitis.