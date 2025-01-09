74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has reported that at least 74 children have been killed in the Gaza Strip during the first seven days of 2025 due to relentless violence.

“For the children of Gaza, the new year has brought more death and suffering from attacks, deprivation, and increasing exposure to the cold,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

“UNICEF has long warned that inadequate shelter, lack of access to nutrition and healthcare, the dire sanitary situation, and now the winter weather put the lives of all children in Gaza at risk. Newborns and children with medical conditions are especially vulnerable,” noted Russell.

