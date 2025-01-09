74 Children Killed In Gaza In First Week Of 2025: UNICEF
Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 01:15 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has reported that at least 74 children have been killed in the Gaza Strip during the first seven days of 2025 due to relentless violence.
“For the children of Gaza, the new year has brought more death and suffering from attacks, deprivation, and increasing exposure to the cold,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.
“UNICEF has long warned that inadequate shelter, lack of access to nutrition and healthcare, the dire sanitary situation, and now the winter weather put the lives of all children in Gaza at risk. Newborns and children with medical conditions are especially vulnerable,” noted Russell.
Recent Stories
74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF
EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024
Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Zarraf Solar Photovoltaic P ..
ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors
Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025
Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum
EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France
Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge
Poor visibility warning
More Stories From Middle East
-
74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF5 minutes ago
-
EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 202435 minutes ago
-
Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month1 hour ago
-
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Zarraf Solar Photovoltaic Project1 hour ago
-
Researchers develop innovative filter membrane for wastewater treatment2 hours ago
-
ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors2 hours ago
-
Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity3 hours ago
-
Korea maintains fiscal deficit through November3 hours ago
-
Five dead, thousands displaced in Los Angeles wildfires4 hours ago
-
Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum11 hours ago
-
EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France11 hours ago
-
Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge12 hours ago