ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) A total of 7,400 students and 958 teachers have benefitted from the social responsibility programme of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, in sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics, STEM, education, since its launch in 2017.

Reem Abuainain, Director of Social Responsibility at ADNOC, told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, that ADNOC aims to achieve sustainable social change through its programmes, as well as to develop STEM education in the UAE, and train a new generation of scientists and inventors and provide them with the required skills.

She also noted that the purpose of the programme is to raise the level of scientific learning and improve the skills of Emiratis while praising the related efforts of the Ministry of Education, "Ligo Education," "Kumon" and the "Emirati Programmer Programme."

Through these initiatives, the company aims to encourage Emirati children to follow the path of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which will reinforce the country’s leading position, she further added.

Ligo’s programmes will enable students to use digital tools and learn programming, to solve problems in a creative way within an environment that encourages teamwork.

In line with the agreement between ADNOC and Ligo Education, nine Ligo labs were constructed in several schools in Abu Dhabi, including in ADNOC schools.

The Market Search Engine noted that the number of international STEM-related jobs are expected to rise by 12.5 percent by 2024.

Kumon is a leading method developed in Japan to teach mathematics and other subjects to students from nursery to high school.

The Emirati Programmer Programme is an initiative of the Al Watan Fund, which aims to teach programming to Emirati children from the ages of seven to 14. The programme signed a partnership agreement with ADNOC to expand its locations to Al Dhafra and Abu Dhabi.