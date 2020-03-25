7.5-magnitude quake rocks Russian Pacific coast

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck early on Wednesday east of the Russian Pacific Coast and north of the Japanese island of Hokkaido, the German press agency, dpa, said Wednesday.

The epicentre of the quake was east of Russia's Kuril Islands at 56.

7 kilometres of depth, according to the US Geological Survey.

The US National Weather Service issued a tsunami information statement to the American west coast territories of Alaska, British Columbia, Washington, Oregon and California following the quake.

Earthquakes of this size are known to generate tsunamis potentially dangerous to coasts outside the source region, the message said.