750 businesses fully complied with COVID-19 guidelines: Dubai Economy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) In a sign of steadily increasing commitment among commercial establishments to protecting public health and safety, inspections held by Dubai Economy yesterday showed 750 businesses fully complied with the precautionary measures against COVID-19. No fines were issued yesterday for any violation of the precautionary guidelines.

Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection sector continued their visits to open markets and shopping centres as part of enhancing awareness among the businesses on the importance of the precautionary guidelines in ensuring business continuity as well as in protecting their employees and customers alike. The inspectors also warned six businesses yesterday for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.

Stressing that public health is a top priority, Dubai Economy reminded that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or that may be reported by consumers and the public.

The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse.

Dubai Economy urged everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.