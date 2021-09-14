UrduPoint.com

75,598 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 75,598 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 19,073,549 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 192.

85 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

