76th General Assembly Gets Underway At UN Headquarters In New York

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 12:45 PM

76th General Assembly gets underway at UN Headquarters in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) The 76th session of the UN General Assembly started at UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday evening. Newly sworn in General Assembly President, Abdulla Shahid of the Maldives, opened the session.

Passing on the gavel to the new Assembly president, António Guterres saluted his predecessor: "Throughout this difficult and historic moment, we have all been fortunate to rely on the leadership of President Volkan Bozkir".

On the sidelines of this general debate, two high-level meetings will be held, the first to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, on Wednesday, 22nd September, and the second, the high-level general meeting to celebrate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, on Tuesday.

