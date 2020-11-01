77,200 customs transactions completed in Al Hamriya, Deira Wharfage and Port Rashid in 10 months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) Director-General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih made a field tour of the customs centres at Al Hamriya Port, Deira Wharfage and Port Rashid.

Accompanied by members of the senior management in Dubai Custom, Musabih met with the employees at the three centres and was briefed on the efforts taken to further advance customs services, and procedures followed to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Since January until the end of October, the three centres completed 77,200 transactions (37,800 by the Creek and Deira Wharfage Customs Centre, 23,800 transactions by Al Hamriya Port Customs centre, and 15,600 transactions by Port Rashid Customs Centre).

In the 1st 10 months this year, 37,300 inspection operations took place in the 3 centres, led by Port Rashid Customs Centre with 15,600 inspection operations, followed by Creek and Deira Wharfage Customs Centre with 15,000 inspection operations, and Al Hamriya Port Customs Centre with 6,700 inspection operations.

Musabih thanked the employees for their dedication and noticeable efforts in facilitating trade, especially in this hard time, which has helped clients clear their goods without any hindrance and with the lowest cost.

He called on the employees to keep the good work being frontline heroes to maintain security and prosperity.

"Thanks to the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, food security is maintained efficiently in the emirate. Our employees at the frontlines showed outstanding performance in facilitating clearance of different types of goods at what has been a hard and challenging time. The customs centres have helped toward sustainable development and fast economic recovery thanks to dedicated and skillful teams and advanced technologies," said Musabih.