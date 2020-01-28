UrduPoint.com
78% Of Central Bank's Senior Positions Held By Emiratis

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:15 PM

78% of Central Bank's senior positions held by Emiratis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) In an effort to reinforce the commitment of the Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, to achieving the national agenda of Emiratisation and increasing the Emirati workforce, the bank is taking a leading role in Tawdheef, by aiming to recruit 50 UAE nationals by the end of 2020.

As a central pillar of reference to the banking sector, the CBUAE’s participation in Tawdheef strives to expand the Emirati workforce by conducting a series of workshops introducing the bank's strategy and career programmes to graduates and potential recruits.

Also, during the three days of Tawdheef, the newly established CBUAE Youth Council will be organising several workshops and engaging discussions providing insights on the bank's various core functions.

Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Governor of the CBUAE, said, "We will continue to promote the UAE’s 2021 vision in relation to Emiratisation, focusing on nurturing fresh graduates with valuable skills and providing opportunities for qualified Emiratis to join the CBUAE.

On this front, we are planning to recruit 50 UAE nationals by the end of 2020, while we continue to concentrate our efforts on increasing the rate of the Emirati workforce in the banking and financial sector."

The governor added, "The CBUAE continues to play an instrumental role in the nation’s banking and financial sector, serving as a key enabler of the UAE’s transformation into a competitive and knowledge-based economy. We are proud to announce that 78 percent of the CBUAE’s leadership positions are held by Emiratis."

