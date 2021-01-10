UrduPoint.com
78,793 Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Last 24 Hrs In UAE

Sun 10th January 2021

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2021) In line with its plan to vaccinate more than 50 percent of the country's population against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that 78,793 people have got a coronavirus vaccine over the last 24hrs, bringing to 1,020,349 the total number of jabs taken so far across the nation at 10.

32 doses per 100 people.

In the meantime, MoHAP, along with health authorities concerned, announced the launch of a national campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, specially the elderly, and people with chronic diseases.

More Stories From Middle East

