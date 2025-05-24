79 Palestinians Killed In 24 Hours In Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 09:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) GAZA, 24th May, 2025 (WAM) – At least 79 Palestinians were killed and 211 others were injured in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours as a result of the ongoing Israeli genocide in the region, according to medical sources.
Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 2023 has risen to 53,901 fatalities, with an additional 122,593 people sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.
According to the same sources quoted by WAFA, the death toll since Israel’s resumption of the genocide on March 18 after a two-month truce has also climbed to 3,747, in addition to 10,552 others injured.
Recent Stories
79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza
Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s Dialogue at UAE Pavilion at Ex ..
ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionaries
Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ..
World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..
Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign
UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure
FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro
Salah wins Premier League player of season award
FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee
More Stories From Middle East
-
79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza2 minutes ago
-
Ajman launches Economic Report 2025 in China17 minutes ago
-
Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s Dialogue at UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka17 minutes ago
-
ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionaries32 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna1 hour ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ASEAN-GCC-China Summ ..1 hour ago
-
Japan inflation accelerates in April on reduced energy subsidies2 hours ago
-
World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure for Silk Road Inter ..2 hours ago
-
Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign3 hours ago
-
Sultan AlNeyadi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka3 hours ago
-
UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure3 hours ago
-
FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro4 hours ago