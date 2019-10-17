UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

79,224 Business Licenses Renewed In 2018 In Abu Dhabi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:45 PM

79,224 business licenses renewed in 2018 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) A total of 79,224 business licenses were renewed in 2018 in Abu Dhabi in yet a new testament to the investment-conducive environment boasted by the emirate, according to figures released by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi.

According to SCAD's data, the number of new business licenses registered last year amounted to11,249 while 3,867 were canceled.

The Centre attributed the growing business momentum witnessed by Abu Dhabi in particular and the UAE in general to the streamlined transformational drive ongoing all Primary sectors to provide a business-friendly environment and the accelerated pace of economic diversification to wean the economy off oil dependence and ensure the establishment of a knowledge-based economy.

Related Topics

Business UAE Abu Dhabi Oil 2018 All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Ibrahim scores a century for Balochistan, Ammad an ..

20 minutes ago

PCB clarifies comments on Ahmed Shehzad and Umar A ..

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler launches German edition of &#039;Bib ..

1 hour ago

Two injured in firing by armed men in Khanewal

4 minutes ago

DG, SBP plants sapling

4 minutes ago

One out of nine women is at risk of breast cancer: ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.