7th Abu Dhabi International Conference in Dermatology and Aesthetics begins in Abu Dhabi

Fri 17th September 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2021) The seventh session of the 7th Abu Dhabi International Conference in Dermatology and Aesthetics kicked off today, Thursday, 16th September, at the Conrad Hotel in the Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi, featuring a group of international experts, doctors and lecturers from America, Europe, Asia, the middle East and the Arabian Gulf.

The three-day conference, in its sixth inception, witnessed an impressive success, and it is expected that the conference will be attended by about 500 doctors and specialists on the ground, in addition to about 3,000 people attending virtually from different continents.

In his opening speech, Dr. Khaled Othman, Conference Chairman, welcomed the distinguished speakers and delegates from various countries such as the UAE, the USA, Canada, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland, Poland, Serbia, Thailand, India, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE.

Dr. Othman stated that the conference programme will be exciting and pioneering in its broad and multidisciplinary content. The programme will explore advances in dermatology, and innovative techniques against major skin diseases and defects. It will facilitate the dissemination of the latest knowledge and expertise derived from research in the fields of dermatology, dermatologic surgery and aesthetic medicine.

He added that the conference will witness the presentation of many scientific and research working papers on the COVID-19 pandemic and its relationship to skin diseases, as well as medical and cosmetic treatments and medicines, and new treatment methods, such as biological treatments, severe chronic eczema, alopecia, and others, with a number of the latest types of devices to be presented as well.

Othman pointed out that international companies are now looking at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a starting point for global markets, given the strategic location of the Emirate that links the East and the West.

Dr. Othman added that the conference will discuss over three days 85 research papers, scientific lectures and expert sessions, which will discuss the latest developments in dermatology, cosmetic medicine and anti-aging. Through a selection of prominent speakers and experts at the local and international levels to discuss the latest global developments in the field of dermatology, laser and cosmetology in order to improve healthcare so that physicians can acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to put them into practice in their daily practices.

Dr. Othman noted that the conference will present the "IDA Award" for the best cosmetic case using innovative treatments and advanced technology, in order to promote and encourage the highest quality standards in healthcare.

