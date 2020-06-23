7th Dubai International Projects Management Forum to discuss UAE future

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, announced that the seventh edition of the Dubai International Projects Management Forum, DIPMF, would be held remotely from 12th to 15th December, 2020, via virtual technology under the theme "We Shape the Future".

The RTA will employ edge-cutting technology to allow participants 3D interaction with the site of the forum and move between halls according to their wish. RTA unveiled a digital partnership between the forum and LinkedIn to open the Forum and the Award for participants from all over the world.

The RTA also announced that the online registration in the forum, which is held in collaboration with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, and the Projects Management Institute, PMI, via www.dipmf.ae will open on 1st July, 2020.

"The exceptional health conditions engulfing the whole world caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are responsible for holding the seventh DIPMF in a different setting. Yet, the RTA will harness the latest communication technology to avail participants and attendees a unique experience by capitalising on visual interactive remote communication technologies," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

"The theme (We Shape the Future) has been selected in line with the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, designating the year 2020 as the year ‘Towards the Next 50’" Al Tayer said.

"The forum will discuss novel management concepts and project applications such as inspirational leadership; project management in a common economy; design-thinking; agile project management, and future trends of project management. It will also discuss flexible transformation; benefits management; data science in project management; digital management; project management of large events; the future of smart mobility; hybrid project management; partner management, and blockchain applications in projects management. The forum will hold a series of specialist training courses in agile project management; project economics; future project management offices; internet of Things and project management, and blockchain applications in projects management," Al Tayer explained.

"The Emirate seeks to provide a platform for sharing expertise and ideas between key international players, which fits well with the status of Dubai as an Arab city with an international orientation. The forum succeeded in setting a global platform for innovative solutions in projects management and attracting elite international speakers with a wealth of knowledge and experience across various fields of projects management industry," he elaborated.

Enriching Knowledge "Over its past six editions, the DIPMF proved extremely successful in terms of attracting scores of top international specialists and experts of projects management, hosting a bunch of prominent keynote speakers, and discussing an array of topics. The forum held 26 sessions including 29 keynote addresses, 33 workshops, 13 case studies, 16 technical visits. The forum attracted more than 100,00 participants from 68 countries and 208 speakers of elite thinkers in the field of project management in the region and the world over," said Moaza Al Marri, Executive Director, Office of the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors-cum-Chairperson of the DIPMF Organising Committee.

Digital Partnership To boost Dubai’s leading role in projects management and expertise sharing, the DIPMF announced a digital partnership with the LinkedIn website to broaden the scope of participation in the virtual sessions of the Forum as well as the Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation in Projects Management among members of the website worldwide. LinkedIn has more than four million members specialised in projects management, of whom 35,000 members are from the UAE. The site has more than 2,000 project management specialist groups.

LinkedIn will promote the DIPMF through broadcasting a general content of the Forum and the Award. It will also flag the date of the Forum and the Award in LinkedIn’s events to facilitate the follow-up. Registration will open through the website which will run polls and engage in direct communication with the project management community worldwide. It will also hold workshops, provide a digital knowledge library as well as direct streaming of the Forum’s sessions.