7th Edition Of Dubai Fitness Challenge Set To Begin October 28

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2023) The seventh edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is set to kick off on 28th October, running until 26th November 2023.

The flagship fitness initiative of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, aims to transform Dubai into one of the world's most active cities.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages the entire community of Dubai to embrace a healthier lifestyle by committing to 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days, with an action-packed Calendar of activities and events.

Launched in 2017, DFC is an annual inclusive fitness movement that highlights Dubai's robust sports and fitness infrastructure, motivating residents to adopt lasting healthy habits.

Last year's edition saw a record number of 2.2 million participants, with notable flagship events on Sheikh Zayed Road attracting close to 35,000 cyclists for the Dubai Ride and 193,000 runners for the Dubai Run.

This year Dubai Ride will occur on Sunday, 12th November, while Dubai Run will conclude the challenge on Sunday, 26th November. Both events will offer families, recreational cyclists and runners and fitness enthusiasts the unique opportunity to experience cycling, running, jogging, or walking past Dubai’s iconic landmarks on Sheikh Zayed Road.

