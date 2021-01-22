UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7th FBMA Ladies Run Kicked Off From Al Hudayriyat Beach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 04:45 PM

7th FBMA Ladies Run kicked off from Al Hudayriyat Beach

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2021) The 7th FBMA Ladies Run was kicked off at Al Hudayriyat Island today morning in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, to provide ladies with the experience of participating in a great run alongside a breezy beach atmosphere.

650 enthusiasts joined the run and enjoyed the sport in a lively setting around the seaside and a spirited atmosphere.

Participants had the opportunity to run for different distances starting from 3 Kilometres (Km), 5Km or 10Km. The 10Km run started at 7:30 and consisted of two loops of the 5Km course.

The 5Km run started from 7:45 and the 3km started at 8:15. Preventive measures and precautions were followed during the race.

The run took place in Al Hudayriyat Island where many other competitions are held. Facilities, services and large areas are a major factor in organising different marathons and sporting activities, to receive the largest possible segment of participants due to the popularity of this type of competitions and the high turnout among the ladies.

The 7th edition of the FBMA Ladies Run witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of participants as compared to last year.

This is in line with the academy's vision to make sports an element in the daily life of Emirati women. This is the main factor that helped organise this run year after year until its 7th edition this year.

Attracting as many ladies possible, it has become one of the most successful activities held by the academy in Abu Dhabi, and with high demand from women.

Fatima Al Ali, FBMA representative, expressed her happiness at organising the run again, and said, "All thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), "Mother of the Nation" and to H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of FBMA, and President of the Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain Ladies Clubs, for their support and clear vision that contributes to the development of women's sports. Also, we would like to thank Abu Dhabi Sports Council, our strategic partner, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, our main partner, our supporters, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), and Al Hudayriyat Island."

Hudayriyat Island is Abu Dhabi’s latest leisure, sports and camping destination. It includes ten distinct offerings such as Bab Al Nojoum, the emirate’s first urban camping site; Marsana, a vibrant waterfront promenade with a variety of F&B retail outlets; 321 Sports; Circuit X; OCR Park for adventure seekers; Al Hudayriyat Courts; a cycling track; Bike Park for sports enthusiasts; Heritage Trail for nature lovers, and Al Hudayriyat Beach.

In partnership with the DMT, Al Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District was developed by Modon Properties.

Related Topics

Sports Cycling Abu Dhabi Women Family All From Race Love

Recent Stories

Moldova's Socialist Party Hopes Parliament Will Re ..

5 minutes ago

Belarusian Investigators Say Man Found With Burns ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan wants unconditional bilateral ties with U ..

5 minutes ago

Three dacoits arrested, weapons recovered in faisa ..

5 minutes ago

SBP Governor announces monitory policy

17 minutes ago

US Astronauts Fond of Sturgeon in Tomato Sauce Sha ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.