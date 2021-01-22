7th FBMA Ladies Run kicked off from Al Hudayriyat Beach

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2021) The 7th FBMA Ladies Run was kicked off at Al Hudayriyat Island today morning in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, to provide ladies with the experience of participating in a great run alongside a breezy beach atmosphere.

650 enthusiasts joined the run and enjoyed the sport in a lively setting around the seaside and a spirited atmosphere.

Participants had the opportunity to run for different distances starting from 3 Kilometres (Km), 5Km or 10Km. The 10Km run started at 7:30 and consisted of two loops of the 5Km course.

The 5Km run started from 7:45 and the 3km started at 8:15. Preventive measures and precautions were followed during the race.

The run took place in Al Hudayriyat Island where many other competitions are held. Facilities, services and large areas are a major factor in organising different marathons and sporting activities, to receive the largest possible segment of participants due to the popularity of this type of competitions and the high turnout among the ladies.

The 7th edition of the FBMA Ladies Run witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of participants as compared to last year.

This is in line with the academy's vision to make sports an element in the daily life of Emirati women. This is the main factor that helped organise this run year after year until its 7th edition this year.

Attracting as many ladies possible, it has become one of the most successful activities held by the academy in Abu Dhabi, and with high demand from women.

Fatima Al Ali, FBMA representative, expressed her happiness at organising the run again, and said, "All thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), "Mother of the Nation" and to H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of FBMA, and President of the Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain Ladies Clubs, for their support and clear vision that contributes to the development of women's sports. Also, we would like to thank Abu Dhabi Sports Council, our strategic partner, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, our main partner, our supporters, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), and Al Hudayriyat Island."

Hudayriyat Island is Abu Dhabi’s latest leisure, sports and camping destination. It includes ten distinct offerings such as Bab Al Nojoum, the emirate’s first urban camping site; Marsana, a vibrant waterfront promenade with a variety of F&B retail outlets; 321 Sports; Circuit X; OCR Park for adventure seekers; Al Hudayriyat Courts; a cycling track; Bike Park for sports enthusiasts; Heritage Trail for nature lovers, and Al Hudayriyat Beach.

In partnership with the DMT, Al Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District was developed by Modon Properties.