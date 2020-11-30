UrduPoint.com
7th Forum For Promoting Peace In Muslim Communities To Be Held Virtually On 7-9 December

Mon 30th November 2020 | 09:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 30th November 2020 (WAM) - Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities will convene virtually on 7-9 December.

Chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the Forum, the event brings together leading Islamic scholars, religious leaders and advocates of peace, in line with Abu Dhabi’s commitment to promoting global harmony, peace and tolerance.

Titled ‘Human Values After Corona: Reviving Virtue in Times of Crisis’, the forum will discuss how the pandemic creates opportunities for economic and social unity across the world.

