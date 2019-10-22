7th International Franchise Exhibition opens in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) ABU DHABI, 22nd October 2019 (WAM) - Saif Mohamed Al Hajeri, Chairman of Department of Economic Development, officially opened the seventh edition of the International Franchise Exhibition, organised by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in strategic partnership with Emirates Association for Franchise Development, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, 1st Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber; and a number of the Chamber’s board Members attended the opening ceremony of the IFE along with Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber; Dr. Hatem Zaki, Secretary General, World Franchise Council, and representatives from national franchise associations of over 42 countries. A number of senior officials and dignitaries from Abu Dhabi attended the event as well.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, "We are honored to organise the seventh edition of the International Franchise Exhibition in Abu Dhabi. The aim of the exhibition is to create an awareness about the franchise sector, one of the poles of modern economy, and the opportunities it possesses for local investors. It is also a knowledge-sharing platform for entrepreneurs to learn about international best practices and to preserve the rights of local investors and to save them from any unhealthy practices."

According to the most recent World Franchise Council Survey on the Economic Impact of Franchising Worldwide, it is estimated that approximately 2.6 million franchised businesses sustain over 29 million jobs around the world. On an average, the franchise sector contributes 2.7 percent to national GDPs.

Al Mheiri added, "It has been a privilege to host the 51st World Franchise Council meeting in Abu Dhabi alongside the International Franchise Exhibition.

As part of the meeting, we have had the opportunity to meet leaders of the franchise community from over 42 countries from across the world and had insightful discussions about the new challenges facing the franchising sector globally, potential solutions; and discuss opportunities for bilateral and regional cooperation between WFC members."

Dr Hatem Zaki, Secretary General, World Franchise Council, said, "The franchise sector has been growing worldwide and the global markets have been receptive to the business model. Within the UAE specifically, local and international franchise brands continue to grow across a variety of sectors including food and beverage, fashion retail, beauty, healthcare, and education. The Emirates Association for Franchise Development has played a leading role in promoting franchising business model regionally. The World Franchise Council decided to host its 51st meeting in the UAE alongside the International Franchise Exhibition due to the country’s importance on the global platform and the leading regional and global role that Emirates Association for Franchise Development plays. IFE paves the way for innovation to be an integral part of the franchise business model."

IFE provides a platform to meet international and local brands, interact with business investors and showcase innovative and unique business concepts to prospective franchisees, SMEs, and entrepreneurs. The two-day exhibition will host over 100 international and local exhibitors from over 15 different sectors including tourism & leisure, real estate, fashion, hospitality, IT, financial institutions, trade, transport, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, food and beverage, retail, education and training, safety and security, manufacturing and maintenance, joined by franchise societies, associations and experts.