7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) ABU DHABI, 29th December, 2024 (WAM) – The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), through the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), will host the 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) from 28th to 30th January 2025 at Conrad Abu Dhabi, Etihad Towers.

The forum is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs.

The event will convene over 50 high-profile speakers from across the globe, including top global experts, policymakers, and researchers to advance discussions on water security and weather modification.

With a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for weather enhancement, the forum seeks to serve as a global platform for scientific discussions, fostering collaboration and innovation in rain enhancement science.

The forum coincides with UAEREP's 10th anniversary, a milestone that underscores its decade-long commitment to advancing rain enhancement science and technology as a sustainable solution to water scarcity challenges, while contributing to water and food security both locally and globally.

To date, the UAEREP has allocated AED82.6 million towards the successful completion of 14 innovative research projects, resulting in eight patents, with three more pending registration.

The forum will commence with a special ceremony to honour distinguished local and international figures and institutions that have contributed to the programme's journey over the past decade.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, NCM Director-General and President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), stated, "The continuous support of our leadership for the NCM has been instrumental in enhancing the UAEREP's research outcomes, establishing the programme as a global hub that brings together a vast network of researchers and experts in weather modification and water sustainability.

"We are proud of the programme's journey over the past ten years and remain dedicated to further advancing its research efforts in support of the global quest to achieve water security."

The UAEREP will also officially launch its sixth award cycle, which will focus on five research thrust areas, namely, Optimised Seeding Materials, Novel Cloud Formation and/or Rain Enhancement Systems, Autonomous UAS, Limited-Area Climate Interventions, and Advanced Models, Software, and Data.

Researchers from around the world – across academia, government and industry – will be invited to submit their research pre-proposals starting from IREF's first day on 28th January until 20th March 2025.

Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of UAEREP, stated, "The 7th edition of IREF represents a landmark event in the global dialogue on water sustainability and weather enhancement, focusing on key topics that will shape the future of rainfall enhancement applications, particularly the transformative potential of AI and other technological breakthroughs. Through knowledge transfer and multi-sector collaboration, IREF will continue to play a crucial role in advancing scientific understanding and technological innovations, ensuring a sustainable water future for all."

The IREF sessions will address key topics such as regional and global perspectives on water security, advancements in hybrid AI-physics-based models for climate research, and innovations in autonomous unmanned aerial systems for weather modification.

Discussions will also cover the development of novel cloud-seeding materials, limited-area climate interventions, and new approaches to rainfall enhancement.

Students and early-career scientists will have the opportunity to present their research through a dedicated poster session.