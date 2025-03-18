7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) AL ARISH,18th March, 2025 (WAM) – The 7th UAE aid ship, the ‘’Zayed Humanitarian Ship'', docked at the Egyptian Port of Al Arish today. Its arrival coincides with the holy month of Ramadan and ahead of the Zayed Humanitarian Day, in preparation for delivering aid to the Gaza Strip.

The ship was received at Al Arish Port by a delegation that included representatives of charitable organisations and Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), along with Egyptian officials.

The delegation also visited the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, which provides medical services to Palestinian residents of Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. They toured the hospital, familiarised themselves with its different departments and services offered to injured individuals from Gaza, and met with patients to check on their health conditions. Additionally, they inspected the UAE aid warehouses in Al Arish.

The ship departed from Hamriyah Port in Dubai on March 1 as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aiming to meet the urgent needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza. It is the largest aid shipment sent since the launch of the operation, carrying 5,820 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food supplies, medicines, medical equipment, dates, and shelter materials, to help alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

This initiative is in line with the directives of the UAE's wise leadership, reaffirming the country's unwavering humanitarian approach in providing aid and relief to affected populations.

Several charitable and humanitarian organisations are involved in this relief effort, including the Emirates Red Crescent, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Fujairah Charity Association, Dar Al Ber Society, the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Works, the Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Work, the Sharjah Charity International, the International Charity Organisation, the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, the Al Etihad Charity Foundation, and the Al Ihsan Charity Association.

The dispatch of this aid ship is part of a series of initiatives launched by the UAE to provide urgent relief to Palestinian people, reaffirming its commitment to supporting humanitarian causes in the region.