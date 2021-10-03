7th World Green Economy Summit attracts prominent international speakers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), in partnership with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), will organise the 7th World Green Economy Summit (WGES), one of the most significant green economy events worldwide.

WGES will be held from 6th-7th October at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai. This year’s Summit will be held both in-person and virtually, to provide an opportunity for the largest number of global participants to participate in the summit.

Promoting the theme "Galvanising action for a sustainable recovery", WGES will feature high-profile speakers, including heads of governments, ministers, decision-makers, CEOs, along with senior officials from the government, private sector and NGOs. They will discuss techniques to advance the green economy and enhance cooperation in innovation, technology and green finance to support sustainable development efforts and promote partnerships between government and private sectors, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), within four main themes; Youth, Innovation and New/Smart Technologies, Green Economy and Policies, and Green Finance.

Among the speakers from the UAE at WGES will be Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGES; Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and Head of UAE Digital Government, and Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, along with other officials from the government and private sectors.

"The 7th WGES will discuss vital topics within the different areas of the green economy to promote regional climate action, and Dubai’s role as an incubator for innovation and a global hub to create new economic opportunities, as well as strengthen constructive dialogue to exchange best practices. We look forward to the pivotal role that this summit will play in supporting projects and initiatives related to the green economy and promote the role of the private sector in achieving global strategies and plans, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030," noted Abdulrahim Sultan, Director of WGEO.