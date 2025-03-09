Open Menu

8 Injured When Driver Plowed Vehicle Into Southern California Car Dealership

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 01:00 PM

8 injured when driver plowed vehicle into southern California car dealership

CALIFORNIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) Eight people were injured Saturday when a driver plowed a vehicle into a CarMax location in the Los Angeles area, AP reported.

Two people were critically injured at the car dealership in Inglewood, while the other six suffered minor injuries, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Torres said.

Video posted on social media portrayed the crash’s aftermath.

It shows a damaged SUV driving backward into the building, followed by an employee rushing out. The vehicle pivoted in a lobby area and drove out of the opposite end of the building.

CarMax said the driver in question was a customer whose vehicle had been appraised. He was later arrested.

“We appreciate the authorities’ swift response to this terrible event,” the company said.

The incident was initially reported as an active shooter situation, but Torres said that turned out not to be true.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Social Media Company Driver Vehicle Car Los Angeles Event Employment

Recent Stories

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

16 minutes ago
 Thousands of Australians without power as storm Al ..

Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugur ..

Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..

10 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan ..

Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/ ..

Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

13 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier Leagu ..

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead

14 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of gov ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East