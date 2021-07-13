UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Killed, 9 Missing After Hotel Collapses In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 11:15 AM

8 killed, 9 missing after hotel collapses in China

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) Eight people were killed and nine others remain missing after an annex to a hotel collapsed in the city of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

The state news agency Xinhua has reported the accident took place at about 3:33 p.m.

Monday, during which 23 people were trapped, according to the rescue headquarters.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, 14 people have been traced, of whom one is unscathed, five are in stable condition while nine remain missing.

Preliminary investigations found that the collapse was triggered by an unauthorised renovation, according to the government of Wujiang District, where the hotel is located.

Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Related Topics

Accident China Hotel Suzhou Government P

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 13, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UNRWA Receives $1Mln Donation From China to Suppor ..

11 hours ago

US Extends License Allowing Transactions With Vene ..

11 hours ago

Mishal for strong legal team to fight Kashmir case ..

11 hours ago

Senate body briefed on The Election Act (Amendment ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.