8 Killed In Collision Between Bus, Truck On Mexico’s Gulf Coast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2024 | 10:45 AM

8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) A collision between a bus and a truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast Friday left eight people dead and 27 others injured, AP reported.

Prosecutors in Veracruz state said the accident happened before dawn on a stretch of highway near the state capital, Xalapa.

Most of the victims were apparently passengers aboard the ADO-line bus. The dead included three men, four women and a girl.

The 27 injured were being treated at local hospitals, but there was no immediate information on their condition.

8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico ..

8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico's Gulf coast

