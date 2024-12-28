8 Killed In Collision Between Bus, Truck On Mexico’s Gulf Coast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2024 | 10:45 AM
MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) A collision between a bus and a truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast Friday left eight people dead and 27 others injured, AP reported.
Prosecutors in Veracruz state said the accident happened before dawn on a stretch of highway near the state capital, Xalapa.
Most of the victims were apparently passengers aboard the ADO-line bus. The dead included three men, four women and a girl.
The 27 injured were being treated at local hospitals, but there was no immediate information on their condition.
Recent Stories
8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast
BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024
Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards
UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Pe ..
UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital ..
‘Amina Hospital - Ajman Half Marathon’ race to begin December 29
Qatar strongly condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital
King of Jordan reaffirms support for Syria in building free, independent, sovere ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast5 minutes ago
-
BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US20 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebrations9 hours ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards11 hours ago
-
UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 2612 hours ago
-
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Peoples Association of ..12 hours ago
-
UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza12 hours ago
-
‘Amina Hospital - Ajman Half Marathon’ race to begin December 2912 hours ago
-
Qatar strongly condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital12 hours ago
-
King of Jordan reaffirms support for Syria in building free, independent, sovereign state12 hours ago
-
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival open nominations for SEFFY Awards 202512 hours ago
-
Israel sets Kamal Adwan Hospital ablaze in Gaza12 hours ago