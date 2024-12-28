8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) A collision between a bus and a truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast Friday left eight people dead and 27 others injured, AP reported.

Prosecutors in Veracruz state said the accident happened before dawn on a stretch of highway near the state capital, Xalapa.

Most of the victims were apparently passengers aboard the ADO-line bus. The dead included three men, four women and a girl.

The 27 injured were being treated at local hospitals, but there was no immediate information on their condition.