8 More Recover From Coronavirus In Kuwait

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 12:30 PM

8 more recover from coronavirus in Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al Sabah on Monday announced the recovery of eight patients from the novel coronavirus, raising the country's total recoveries to 150.

The minister told the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, that the patients - all Kuwaiti nationals - will be admitted to a rehabilitation ward before being discharged from hospital.

