80% construction work completed on two community centres of Tilal Properties

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) Tilal Properties, the first real estate development company in the emirate of Sharjah, announced 80 percent completion of construction work on their upcoming community centres.

The community centres named the "Tilal Oasis", are being constructed in Tilal City’s Naseem Villas and Naseem Residences.

Khalifa Al Shaibani, Director-General, Tilal Properties, said, "The goal of setting up Tilal Oasis in two different complexes is to provide the residents of Tilal City and surrounding areas with diverse options for active living and recreation in a safe, inclusive environment boosting optimum service facilities at a high level of quality, with an integrated living style."

He pointed out that the two centres are designed in a modern architectural style that caters to all tastes and will provide all necessary daily services required to satisfy every segment of society, age and nationality.

The first community centre which is located in the "Al-Naseem villa complex", encompassing a total area of 1,417 sq.m, and includes four restaurant lounges and three retail units. The second is located in the "Al-Naseem Residence" encompassing a total area of 2,428 sq.

m, and will consist of six restaurant lounges along with four retail units.

A sports centre extending over an area of 350 sq.m, will be located in each complex separately, to promote a healthy lifestyle among residents.

Some of the other facilities and services common across both the centres’ include an outdoor shared area and kids play area and many others.

Tilal City is a mixed-use project that provides unique opportunities to purchase land for housing and investment in a carefully planned and fully coordinated environment.

The total area of the Tilal City project amounted to 25 million sq.ft, divided into eight integrated regions, services and facilities, and is the first project in the emirate to be designed in a unique style that helps to create a harmonious community to live and work.

With a 48 percent open area, Tilal City is designed to accommodate 65,000 residents. The infrastructure is 100 percent ready and the landowner can start construction immediately after making the complete payment. All necessary utility services are already in place including Tilal City’s electric station and sewerage station in addition to a water and gas network.