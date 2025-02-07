80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah has commenced receiving the participating delegations for the 10th International Scout Meeting scheduled from 8th to 17th February 2025.

This global event includes 300 scouts from 80 countries worldwide, under the theme of "Scouting and Sustainable Development.

The first delegations, including those from Malaysia and Gambia, have arrived, with the organising committee led by Commander Nasser Ali Sultan ensuring a warm reception at the country's airports. This reflects the committee's commitment to providing a distinctive experience for the guests upon their arrival.

This event aligns with Sharjah's vision to support and empower youth as active partners in achieving sustainable development, enhancing its global reputation for hosting international events. The advanced infrastructure and meticulous efforts by organising bodies ensure the event's success.

The 10th International Scout Meeting serves as a global platform to enhance cooperation among scouts from diverse cultures, emphasising the significant role of the scout movement in achieving sustainable development goals. It also promotes cultural and knowledge exchange among youth worldwide.