80 employees receive DEWA Volunteer Diploma in cooperation with Amity University

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) 80 employees from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, have received the DEWA Volunteer Diploma, in collaboration with Amity University.

This is part of DEWA’s efforts to promote voluntarism among its staff. DEWA celebrated the graduation of the programmes’ first batch on International Volunteer Day, which falls on 5th December.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Dr Narayanan Ramachandran, Pro Vice Chancellor of Amity University, university faculty, officials from Expo 2020 Dubai Volunteers Programme, and DEWA.

In his speech at the graduation ceremony, Al Tayer thanked Dr Ramachandran and Amity University staff, commending their cooperation with DEWA and their efforts to ensure that the DEWA Volunteer Diploma programme met the highest international standards. Each volunteer completed 32 training hours, with a total of 2,560 hours.

Al Tayer said that the 1st batch of DEWA Volunteer Diploma graduates has a special significance this year as it coincides with the Year of Tolerance in the UAE.

He commended the turnout for the DEWA Volunteer Diploma. A total of 217 DEWA employees applied for the programme when it was announced. DEWA selected the 80 employees based on eligibility criteria set by the specialist committee.

"DEWA launched this pioneering training programme as part of its integrated strategy for voluntarism, in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The culture of volunteering is rooted in Emirati society and volunteering is a civilised approach that stems from the foundations of the UAE, and the noble values that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, instilled in the hearts of Emiratis, to alleviate human suffering, anywhere regardless of race, nationality, or religion, in adherence to the principles of islam and Arab traditions," said Al Tayer.

"As I congratulate you for completing the Volunteering Diploma, I commend your desire to join this programme and take bigger responsibilities in volunteering. I’m confident that you will be role models for your colleagues, family members and society as a whole, and that you will contribute to the national efforts to consolidate the foundations of giving and philanthropy following the steps of our ancestors," concluded Al Tayer.

"DEWA’s approach to giving back to society is impressive and inspiring. They have successfully incorporated community service into all aspects of their work culture and we are proud to be contributing to this initiative through the Amity Training Centre. Our teaching faculty have created customised course material and subject matter for the DEWA Volunteer Diploma programme, keeping in mind the key qualities that volunteers would require through Expo 2020. We look forward to working with DEWA on upcoming training programmes that will focus on developing the personal and professional skills of employees," said Dr Vajahat Hussain, Amity education CEO.