80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated before notary public: ADJD

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has achieved a quantum leap in the growth of corporate contracts authenticated before the notary public in Abu Dhabi.

During the past year of 2022, it registered about 17,800 partnership contracts, with a growth rate of more than 80%, compared to the same period in 2021, which recorded 9,800 contracts.

Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, affirmed the department's keenness to provide a pioneering and distinguished experience in completing transactions in the justice and judicial sectors and to benefit from technical development and smart and fast services enhanced by artificial intelligence.

Al-Abri explained that this achievement is a strong indication of the development of the mechanisms and procedures used, and the success of its technical system related to notary services and digital certification, which allows the completion of the transaction completely remotely without the need to incur the trouble of their personal presence, in addition to the attractiveness of the economic environment and infrastructure.

The investment and commercial policies provided by the Emirate and the flexible and proactive economic policies that it implements contribute to the ease of doing business in a way that enhances the Emirate's competitiveness and supports the security and stability of society.

The department has succeeded in activating the advanced stages of the electronic connectivity system and exchanging data with a number of concerned authorities and strategic partners, which helps to complete the various types of transactions presented in an easy and convenient way and with the least required attachments in a shortening of time and effort, in addition to supporting the transition to digital documents instead of printing, in line with international trends and the country's commitment to preserving the environment.

With the completion of all procedures remotely and personal attendance not required for applicants and parties to transactions, the department was able to complete 251,098 digital transactions through the notary public in 2022, which represents a quantum leap in the field of digital work. In addition to providing up to one million, 244,621 papers that were replaced into a digital document instead of printing them, there is also the possibility for customers to obtain the digital copy at any time without the need to request a true copy of the document.