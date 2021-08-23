80% of Russia’s strategic nuclear arsenals have been modernised: Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) By Binsal Abdulkader MOSCOW, 23rd August 2021 (WAM) – About 80 percent of Russia’s strategic nuclear arsenals have been modernised, an unparalleled achievement of a nuclear-capable state, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also launched the construction of two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles along with two diesel-powered submarines and two corvettes, as part of Army 2021, an international military show being held in Moscow from 22nd to 28th August.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition of military equipment, Putin said, "Our army and navy are actively modernising, adopting the most advanced weapons and equipment. For example, in the strategic nuclear arsenals, the share of modern weapons already exceeds 80 percent – this is more than in other nuclear-capable states of the world."

He pointed out that it is important for Russia, which shows the level of development of "our Armed Forces and the capabilities of our science and technology."

Putin continued to say that more than 28,000 units of modern weapons and equipment are presented at the exhibition – from small arms to artillery, tanks and military combat vehicles.

Most of them were tested in real combat conditions and proved their reliability and effectiveness, he said.

More than 800 members of 35 foreign delegations, including of the UAE, are participating in the event at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The UAE delegation led by Staff Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defence Industries at the Ministry of Defence, attended the opening ceremony of Army 2021.

Russian authorities plan to hold more than 70 negotiations with foreign partners at the exhibition and sign more than 10 contract documents.

"As a result, we will significantly increase the company's order book, which currently exceeds US$52 billion, and ensure that Russian industrial enterprises will be kept busy with export orders," said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport, the export arm of the Rostec State Corporation that promotes the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products.